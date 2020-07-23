Fallbrook reports 226 coronavirus cases

San Diego County approaches 24,000 confirmed cases

The San Diego County COVID-19 total sat a little short of the 24,000 mark as of July 20 after county public health officials reported 1,193 cases over the weekend.

Health officials reported 568 new cases July 19 but no new deaths, raising the county total to 23,682 cases while the death count remained at 478. The county reported 625 new cases Saturday, July 18.

Of the 8,943 tests reported July 19, 6% were positive new cases. The 14- day rolling average is now 6%. The state's target is below 8% positive test rate.

Three new community outbreaks were identified July 18. In the past

seven days...