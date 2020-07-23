FUHSD approves 3% raise for superintendent

One year into her tenure at Fallbrook Union High School District, superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez is getting a 3% raise.

The FUHSD board of trustees unanimously approved the salary increase, which the superintendent’s employment contract stipulated she would receive upon a satisfactory employment evaluation.

Garza-Gonzalez received her first satisfactory performance evaluation at the June 22 FUHSD board meeting. She has been FUHSD’s superintendent since July 2019, and previously worked for six years as director of administrative services and for more than 20 years as a teacher, pr...