Heat wave moves into SD county, expected to stay through weekend

Last updated 7/29/2020 at 10:44am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - High temperatures could jump into the triple digits

in the San Diego County mountain communities today as a heat wave moves into

the region heading into the weekend.

High pressure will build throughout the week over the southwestern

United States, with temperatures expected to peak on Friday, according to the

National Weather Service.

The agency issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m.

Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday in the western valleys and the county mountains.

An excessive heat warning will also be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday

through 9 p.m....