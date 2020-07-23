Heat wave moves into SD county, expected to stay through weekend
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - High temperatures could jump into the triple digits
in the San Diego County mountain communities today as a heat wave moves into
the region heading into the weekend.
High pressure will build throughout the week over the southwestern
United States, with temperatures expected to peak on Friday, according to the
National Weather Service.
The agency issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m.
Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday in the western valleys and the county mountains.
An excessive heat warning will also be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday
through 9 p.m....
