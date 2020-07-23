Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pipeline work to be done at night

 
Last updated 7/24/2020 at 3:45pm



FALLBROOK – Contractors for Fallbrook Public Utility District will be doing night construction work for the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project, a local river project.

To minimize traffic impacts, FPUD contractors will be working nights to install the pipeline on South Mission Road between Almond Street and Old Stage Road the week of July 26.

Beginning that Sunday night, the work will run from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Normal day shift hours will resume the following Monday, Aug. 3, one week later. Local water will be coming to Fallbrook taps in early 2022. For more information on th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

