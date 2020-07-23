Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service
Special to Village News 

Rite Aid adds drive-thru coronavirus testing in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 7/24/2020 at 12:39am



Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity with 161 new drive-thru testing locations which opened July 16, including five in San Diego County.

Testing is available by appointment for people 18 years of age or older, regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms, according to Rite Aid. Results are expected in three to five days, a company representative said.

County locations providing testing are 1331 South Mission Road in Fallbrook; 1201 South Coast Highway in Oceanside; 28535 Cole Grade Road in Valley Center; 1665 Alpine Boulevard in Alpine and 7224 Broadway in Lemo...



