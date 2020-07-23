Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 7/24/2020 at 3:50am



July 13

1100 block Old Stage Rd Stolen vehicle

3100 block Via de Todos Santos Petty theft

300 block E. Alvarado St Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

July 14

31600 block Mountain Wy Death

700 block S. Main Ave Vandalism

1000 block E. Mission Rd Battery

1300 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft

900 block S. Main Ave Violation of court order

100 block Gardenside Ct Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

1600 block Calmin Wy Missing person

5200 block S. Mission Rd Stolen vehicle

July 15

S. Mission Rd @ Ammunition Rd Arrest: Under influence of contr...



