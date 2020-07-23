SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 7/24/2020 at 3:50am



July 13 1100 block Old Stage Rd Stolen vehicle 3100 block Via de Todos Santos Petty theft 300 block E. Alvarado St Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury July 14 31600 block Mountain Wy Death 700 block S. Main Ave Vandalism 1000 block E. Mission Rd Battery 1300 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft 900 block S. Main Ave Violation of court order 100 block Gardenside Ct Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury 1600 block Calmin Wy Missing person 5200 block S. Mission Rd Stolen vehicle July 15 S. Mission Rd @ Ammunition Rd Arrest: Under influence of contr...





