SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 7/24/2020 at 3:50am
July 13
1100 block Old Stage Rd Stolen vehicle
3100 block Via de Todos Santos Petty theft
300 block E. Alvarado St Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
July 14
31600 block Mountain Wy Death
700 block S. Main Ave Vandalism
1000 block E. Mission Rd Battery
1300 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft
900 block S. Main Ave Violation of court order
100 block Gardenside Ct Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
1600 block Calmin Wy Missing person
5200 block S. Mission Rd Stolen vehicle
July 15
S. Mission Rd @ Ammunition Rd Arrest: Under influence of contr...
