Sounds of summer return to Boys and Girls Club

Head lifeguard Jamie Jacobs encourages Ayto Ezawa as he jumps in the pool during his swim lesson at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

FALLBROOK – With joyful enthusiasm, the staff of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County reopened its doors June 1 welcoming children of essential workers.

Things immediately look different as one walks through the doors but the fun and laughter have happily returned. Following the state and local guidelines, everyone has their temperature checked before they enter. Once they are in, they are greeted by staff wearing masks. Group sizes are smaller than usual to accommodate for social distancing practices. The club has also increased its sanitation and hygiene practices to ensure the saf...