Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Temecula again modifies Old Town street closure plan, will reopen roadway to traffic

 
Last updated 7/24/2020 at 2:01am



The Temecula City Council agreed to modify its Old Town Front Street closure plan Tuesday, July 14, and open up the main roadway to traffic while still allowing businesses to move their operations into street parking areas.

Old Town Front Street can be reopened to vehicular traffic “in a matter of days,” Luke Watson, director of Temecula Community Services, told the city council, though he said he couldn’t give a specific date when the road may be reopened because it was difficult to estimate how long it would take to move barricades and allow businesses to move tables.

At any rate,...



