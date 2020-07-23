The Jewelry Connectioins is an eclectic find with all things vintage, unique, beautiful and trendy

Kathie Morris-Mathieu and her husband James Mathieu, owners of The Jewelry Connection, have been in Fallbrook for over 30 years.

"My husband's parents started the shop," Morris-Mathieu said. "They were into antiques, and then it just kind of morphed slowly into jewelry, mostly estate."

A lot of the items that come into the shop are from people trading it in, trading it out, from family members after a death, dealers or people who have a piece they just don't like and they come in to trade up.

"We've been on this corner over 20 of those years, and are family owned and operated," Morris-Mathieu said.

The location had moved several times over the years and was initially called The Village Peddler about 37 years ago.

"We're one of the longest, if not the longest standing merchants in Fallbrook," Morris-Mathieu said.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, they reopened their doors sometime in May.

"We have anywhere from sterling silver to Rolex watches, diamonds, gold, silver, Indian jewelry, wedding rings, cocktail rings, vintage watches, you name it – pearls, silverware sets, vintage tea sets," Morris-Mathieu said.

They also buy and sell gold and silver coins.

"We have vintage pocket watches, pins, cufflinks, makeup cases, cigarette cases," she said. "There's not two of the same.

"Some days everybody and their brother is selling and other days, nothing."

The Jewelry Connection also does watch repairs.

Village News/Lexington Howe photo Kathie Morris-Mathieu and her husband, James Mathieu, have been at their current location, 101 N Main Avenue in Fallbrook, for over 20 years now with The Jewelry Connection.

"We used to have a watchmaker, but he's retired now, so we don't do as much as we used to do on the repair of vintage watches," Morris-Mathieu said. "We do a ton of batteries; probably 20 to 50 battery changes a day."

They repair, custom design and make jewelry as well.

"It's usually a week turn around depending on normal repair, so a broken chain, to size a ring, soldering together, prongs; we clean jewelry for free, so if someone is walking around and says their diamond is dirty we'll prong check it and clean it," Morris-Mathieu said.

The shop has a lot of locals come in the shop, as well as people from Temecula.

"We get a lot of referrals, people who are out of town trying to get their friends in or like when the avocado festival people stop in," Morris-Mathieu said. "We have a really large selection."

To find out more about what they have to offer, visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Jewelry-Connection-1585527591704821/.

Lexington Howe can be reached by email at [email protected]