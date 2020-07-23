Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Vehicle fire closes lanes of I-15 in Rainbow

 
Last updated 7/28/2020 at 7:25pm



A vehicle fire that spread to nearby vegetation triggered lane closures on southbound Interstate 15 in Rainbow Tuesday evening.

An RV pulled over on the right hand side of southbound I-15 just south of Rainbow Valley Boulevard reportedly caught fire about 5:45 p.m., according to information from the California Highway Patrol.

By about 10 minutes later, CHP dispatchers were being told the RV had become "fully engulfed" in flames, per a CHP incident log.

North County Fire tweeted at 5:54 p.m. that the vehicle fire had spread to vegetation and firefighters were at the scene.

As of about 6 p.m., the CHP's incident log indicated the right two lanes of southbound I-15 were closed in the area.

The fire was estimated at about a tenth of an acre and was already contained by 6:07 p.m., according to North County Fire spokesman Capt. John Choi.

All lanes were reopened by about 7:15 p.m., according to the CHP.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

