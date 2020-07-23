Warmer weather forecast across SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A shallower marine layer will result in warmer weather again across San Diego County today, especially inland as the morning

low clouds evaporate, weather forecasters said.

More patchy clouds are expected in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said, and weak low pressure will keep the county seasonally warm

through Monday, with night and morning low clouds west of the mountains.

High temperatures along the coast are expected to be 73-78 degrees, with overnight lows 59-64, forecasters said. Inland highs will be 81-86 with

overnight lows 57-62. Highs in the western valleys will be 86-91 and near the foothills, 93-98.

Additional warming is expected this week as a strong ridge builds over the Southwest, the NWS said. The heat will be felt closer to the coast as

the marine layer shrinks.

Gusty winds Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon will be a little stronger than seen recently, with winds in the passes and along the desert slopes around 40 mph possible.