WWII veteran honored by Fallbrook community
Last updated 7/23/2020 at 11:56am
Fallbrook honored one of its last remaining heroes from the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II during a drive by birthday parade Thursday, July 16.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Carl Romano, who turned 95 years old July 16, sat out front of Silvergate Retirement Residence to watch as the North County Fire department led the parade, followed by members of the community and the local sheriff's substation to pay their respects.
Hank Donigan, a good friend of Romano and a retired marine as well, organized the parade.
"We have a church on Camp Pendleton that he attends every Sunday like we...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)