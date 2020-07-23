Young adults experience their first jobs as essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic

While many adults are coping with working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, many students and young adults are experiencing changes as their first jobs become essential businesses.

Many essential workers commonly seen in grocery stores and restaurants are students and young adults.

Edwyn Velez, a 16-year-old essential worker, said “Due to school closures, I had too much free time and… decided to use that time for important things like work.”

Armando Peña, another young essential worker, said working “would be a great opportunity to earn and save money, considering sch...