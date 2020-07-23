Jim Desmond: Get off someone else's bandwagon

“I believe the shutting down of numerous industries is extreme government overreach. We should come down on the bad actors, but not the hard-working San Diegans who are trying to make a living,” Desmond said July 1.

“Businesses continue to be punished because of a lack of foresight from our governor. We were told we had an ample amount of testing and just a few weeks later, we are running low. Other states had the vision, but not California,” Desmond said July 15.

There you go again. Businesses are not being punished or singled out. The transmission of the coronavirus, unfortunately, is being aided disproportionately by activities in certain business categories. And to protect us all and to bring us closer to some new normalcy, multifaceted requirements have been developed for compliance in the interest of public health.

And if there are local or statewide, temporary or standing shortages of testing components or protective gear, it’s not due to the governor, but more likely due to surges in hot spots such as Los Angeles County and Fallbrook.

From Day One in February across the nation, there have never been numbers of tests given nor analyses adequate for control of the virus. Engaging in or allowing unsound activity is the wrong path for our county. Even with furious production of different types of tests, there are still inadequate numbers and laboratory capability to meet requirements.

J. Watson