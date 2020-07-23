Re: 'Roger Stone: Wasn't willing to lie about Trump for leniency' [Village News, 7/16/20]

I have yet to read an article from Epoch Times that I liked. But the most recent one by Zachary Stieber forced me to get up from my easy chair.

Roger Stone is a convicted felon on seven counts by a jury, including lying to Congress under oath…Yet Mr. Stieber and The Village News printed his self-serving statements not under oath as if we are to believe he has complete veracity.

No mention that he was convicted of lying under oath, only that President Trump thinks he was treated unfairly. Are we to believe that 12 jurors all conspired to unfairly convict Roger Stone?

The Village News provides a valuable service keeping us informed about local happenings, and I appreciate this. But I am extremely sorry that to enjoy that content I have to be subjected to outright propaganda.

Jim Dooley