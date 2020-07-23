Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Roger Stone: Wasn't willing to lie about Trump for leniency' [Village News, 7/16/20]

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/23/2020 at 9:09am



I have yet to read an article from Epoch Times that I liked. But the most recent one by Zachary Stieber forced me to get up from my easy chair.

Roger Stone is a convicted felon on seven counts by a jury, including lying to Congress under oath…Yet Mr. Stieber and The Village News printed his self-serving statements not under oath as if we are to believe he has complete veracity.

No mention that he was convicted of lying under oath, only that President Trump thinks he was treated unfairly. Are we to believe that 12 jurors all conspired to unfairly convict Roger Stone?

The Village News provides a valuable service keeping us informed about local happenings, and I appreciate this. But I am extremely sorry that to enjoy that content I have to be subjected to outright propaganda.

Jim Dooley

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/23/2020 14:24