To the Publisher

Julie,

I read your presentation in the July 9 edition of Village News and find it to be the most comprehensive, factual, truth that I read/heard since all this "mess" started. You have "hit the nail on the head" on EVERY single aspect. You should have added to your title "and the National Print and Electronic Media have been 'Ultra Dismal' Failures". I'd love to see your article published in the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Washington Post and many others of that same liberal, biased, "story telling" cut along with ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and especially CNN. Even our local TV stations have started falling into the same "rut" as the Nationals. Obviously, there is no way any of these liberal medias will ever publish/present a story that's even remotely related to yours. For some reason it seems impossible for them to simply lay the facts out to the American people like you have in your article.

What happened to George Floyd could have been prevented. However, The American public was never shown the whole video story of this event. The media conveniently only showed us what they wanted us to see. Police do not routinely put people on the ground without a reason. Pretty simple. If you're arrested, right or wrong, keep your mouth shut, walk over to the patrol car, have a seat and the chances of you dying is rather slim. A huge chunk of this story is missing and in my opinion, has contributed a great deal to the chaos. The news, also in about 99% of the reports, forgot to mention that he was a felon, several times over. Beings the nice fellow he was, he threatened a pregnant woman, apparently with a knife, during a home invasion at some point in the past. Oh, guess they just forgot to mention that. The media has made him an idol. As you alluded, the media would lead you to believe that only black folks are arrested and killed by mainly white police. I'll now step down off my soap box with this issue, but I do have a problem with the way it's been wrongly portrayed to the American people.

I'm not much of a letter writer but I was just totally overcome with what you wrote and had to say. Every aspect of your presentation is so true, but your truth is not widespread enough and our population is being sorely hurt because of the lack of good, honest, true reporting of the facts as you've pointed out. I hope you and other journalist like you continue to publish factual, honest events and true analysis of things that are happening in our beautiful country that is in turmoil.

Thank you for a job very well done. Keep up the good fight.

Ken Dickson

Fallbrook, CA