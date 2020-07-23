You're right, all lives should matter - but they don't in America

Considering the sheer amount of information that is literally at our fingertips at a moment’s notice — denying the fact that Black Americans have been disproportionately discriminated against continually and systematically for the last several hundred years is willfully ignorant to a staggering level.

For that, there is no excuse.

There shouldn't be a need to break it all down for the people denying the movement is valid and appropriate, simply because they choose to live with their heads in the sand, surrounded by the information and experiences that have comforted them for their...