Mayor concedes Los Angeles reopened too soon as virus surges

By The Associated Press Special to Valley News

A patron sits at a table set on a street outside of a restaurant Saturday, July 18, in Burbank. The city of Burbank has closed off some streets in the downtown district to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic. AP photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez photo

Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded Sunday, July 19, that Los Angeles reopened too quickly and again warned that the city was "on the brink" of new shutdown orders as the coronavirus continues to surge in California.

Appearing on CNN, Garcetti was asked about a Los Angeles Times editorial that criticized the rapid reopening of California, which was followed by a spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"I do agree those things happened too quickly," Garcetti said, adding that the decisions were made at the state and county levels, not by city officials.

The mayor said Los Angeles was...