Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pilot makes safe emergency landing of light plan on I-5 in San Onofre area

 
Last updated 7/27/2020 at 3:27pm

Village News/Cindy Langlois photo

SAN ONOFRE (CNS) - A private pilot in a disabled light airplane made a safe emergency landing on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton Monday.

The single-engine Piper PA24 touched down on the southbound side of the freeway near Basilone Road in the San Onofre area about 12:45 p.m.,

according to the California Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration. No property damage or injuries were reported.

According to the CHP, the plane landed on the roadway "due to mechanical failure.''

The flier was the sole occupant of the aircraft, which is registered to a Carmel Valley man, according to FAA records.

The downed plane left the far right-hand southbound lane of the interstate blocked for about 45 minutes, leading to heavy congestion in the area through the early afternoon, the CHP reported.

 

