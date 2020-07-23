Sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged child molestation

VISTA (CNS) - A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of molesting three minors, authorities reported.

Officers with the Chula Vista Police Department arrested Jaylen Devon Fleer, 27, on Wednesday following a nearly four-month-long investigation, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.

Fleer, who is assigned to the sheriff's jail and court-services unit, was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of 15 felony charges, including lewd acts with a person 14 or 15 years old, luring a minor for purposes of committing a sex offense and oral copulation with a per...