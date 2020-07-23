Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of
Last updated 7/23/2020 at 6:02pm
BEN WALKER
AP Baseball Writer
Herb Vincent closes his eyes and drifts back a half-century, to his boyhood bedroom in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He's 9, trying to stay awake deep into the night, the transistor radio tuned to distant KMOX in St. Louis, listening to Cardinals baseball.
Bob Gibson's shutouts, Lou Brock's stolen bases and Joe Torre's slugging made for sweet dreams. What he heard in-between pitches sounded even better.
"The muffled murmur of the crowd," said Vincent, the associate commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. "It was like the soundtrack of the summer."
"I can he...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)