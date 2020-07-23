Liam's Pride wins Gold Fever Stakes

Liam’s Pride was stabled at the San Luis Rey Training Center before trainer Doug O’Neill sent the colt to race in Arkansas and points east. On July 10, Liam’s Pride won the Gold Fever Stakes at Belmont Park, which is in the Long Island town of Elmont.

“He beat a really good field of stakes horses,” O’Neill said. “Very proud of him.”

The win was the second in eight career races for Liam’s Pride. His only California race was a 5 1/2-furlong turf contest Jan. 4 at Santa Anita Park in which he finished third.

He made his Oaklawn Park debut Feb. 6 and raced five times at the H...