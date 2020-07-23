Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

MLB Wrap: Padres, Angels, Dodgers, all win

 
Last updated 7/29/2020 at 9:54am

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits a three-run home run in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Tyler Heineman during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Tatis Jr., Myers hit home runs as Padres beat Giants 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a three-run homer in the third, Wil Myers added a two-run drive an inning later, and the San Diego Padres spoiled San Francisco's home opener by beating the Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Giants moved in the outfield walls this season. It might not have mattered for the San Diego sluggers.

"I think Wil's was gone in a hurricane. Let's give him the credit. He crushed that one," Giants starter Jeff Samardzija said.

Zach Davies (1-0) struck out five over five innings to win his Padres debut,...



