Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Padres to open season at fan-less Petco Park

 
Last updated 7/24/2020 at 10:43am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in their season opener at Petco Park tonight on an opening day unlike any other in their 52-season history.

There will be no spectators present because of public health directives prohibiting public events and gatherings stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Cardboard cutouts of players' family members and loved ones will be placed in the seats behind home plate.

With the absence of fans all 30 MLB teams will use ambient background audio to create crowd sounds during the season. MLB is providing each team with...



