Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

AECOM given CWA design contract for San Luis Rey habitat restoration, Dulin Hill erosion control

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 5:20pm



AECOM Technical Services Inc. was given the San Diego County Water Authority design and engineering support contract for the San Luis Rey Habitat Management Area Restoration and the Dulin Hill Erosion Repair projects.

A July 23 SDCWA board vote approved a professional services contract with AECOM for $465,069. The CWA issued a request for proposals for a single contract for the two adjacent sites; the Dulin Hill Erosion Repair consultant work will be for technical support while the San Luis Rey Habitat Management Area Restoration activities will include design, bidding and construction sup...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

