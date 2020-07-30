Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Fallbrook CPG recommends reversion to acreage for Dougherty Grove

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 5:22pm



The Fallbrook Community Planning Group recommended in favor of a reversion to acreage for the Dougherty Grove property.

An 11-0 vote July 20, with Bill O’Connor abstaining and two members absent – one seat is currently vacant – approved the recommendation for the reversion to acreage, which would eliminate the previously approved subdivision map.

“We agreed with that,” Jack Wood, chair of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, said.

Dougherty Grove would have subdivided 22.02 acres on the south side of Dougherty Street at Shady Lane into 28 single-family residential lots with an...



