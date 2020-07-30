On July 22, 2020, Katharine Lois (Beattie) Dickson, 83, lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at her home in Fallbrook, California, with her family at her side. She will be interned at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes.

She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family always came first and she dedicated her entire life to their security and happiness.

Lois, her preferred name all of her life, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 19, 1936, to John M. and Katherine A. Beattie. She was the younger of two...