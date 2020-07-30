Meagan Tayler Billingsley came crashing into our family's world on February 27, 1999. It was on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:23 p.m., that she made her graceful exit to meet her Savior Jesus Christ.

Meagan is survived by her Mamma Victoria Stover; her brother, Talon J. Stover; step-father Daniel Stover; Auntie Valerie and Uncle Earl Allen; cousins Jessica (Yaya) Allen, Dustin (Dusty Bunny) Allen, Rebecca (Becca Bratz) Allen; uncle James R. Vickery, his wife Ellen Vickery and their five children, Jacob, Peter, Stephen, Daniel and Catie Mac; uncle Jeffery R. Vickery and his wife Sheila Vicker...