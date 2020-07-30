Small kitchen improvements that maximize functionality

Small kitchens can be improved by adding more storage and using high end materials for flooring, counters and fixtures.

FALLBROOK – Many homeowners wish for expansive kitchens. Modernized kitchens that include sought after features and showcase the latest trends go a long way to improving the overall value of a home.

As desirable as such kitchens may be, some homes simply don't have enough space for a centerfold-worthy kitchen featuring an island, wine refrigerator and walk-in pantry. Homeowners with small kitchens can still improve the form and function of their existing spaces, however.

Reconfigure and revamp cabinetry.

Homeowners whose kitchens are small often lament their lack of storage. Redesigni...