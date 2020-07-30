Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Champagne losing its fizz as global pandemic clobbers sales

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/31/2020 at 10:51am

THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

REIMS, France (AP) - Champagne is losing its fizz. For months, lockdown put the cork on weddings, dining out, parties and international travel - all key sales components for the French luxury wine marketed for decades as a sparkling must at any celebration.

Producers in France's eastern Champagne region, headquarters of the global industry, say they've lost an estimated 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in sales for this year, as turnover fell by a third - a hammering unmatched in living memory, and worse than the Great Depression.

They expect about 100 million...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/31/2020 21:44