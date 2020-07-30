The new local television program, “Church Ladies Potluck,” seeks additional entries from local spiritual communities.

“More than a cooking show, ‘Church Ladies Potluck’ is a cultural exploration of the melting pot that is America,” Scott Richison, assistant professor of media studies at Palomar College in a recent correspondence, said.

He offered his encouragement for the project, adding “through culinary anecdotes that have been passed from generation to generation, each episode will focus on the authentic tried and true recipes as cooked by church, synagogue or mosque elders in their place of worship.”

Richison agreed to throw his weight and contacts behind “Church Ladies Potluck” with enthusiasm, along with executive producer Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal and newly

appointed director, Cassidy Mitchell.

Reaching the audience through social networking, producers of “Church Ladies Potluck” said they expected to go global by year-end.

Pastors, priests, rabbis and imams from around north San Diego County and south Riverside County are asked to email Youngman to arrange a taping. Each show features four volunteer cooks along with their heirloom recipes at each location along with a spiritual leader to perform the blessing before each meal.

Social distancing will be maintained. The show has a small crew, and all state requirements will be strictly adhered to.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal at 442-444-1664 or [email protected]

