Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Natasha Ragland
Special to Village News 

Finding my roots from the remnants in the shed during COVID-19

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2020 at 11:47am

Natasha Ragland sits in the studio before her still life.

When the coronavirus shutdown happened, my family and I finally decided to dig into our storage sheds and confront the boxes of stuff we inherited from my two grandmas, who died 16 and 20 years ago.

I found some useful items like Grandma Helen's antique tea pots and cups and saucers, which I've been painting in a still life. Old photos and letters we found reminded us that her parents came from Finland in the early 1900s.

My mother Marilee Ragland's father came from German and Scotch-Irish roots in the late 1800s. We often watch "Finding Your Roots" on KPBS-TV, which made me want to learn...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/30/2020 19:31