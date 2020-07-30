In an upside-down summer, 'Jaws,' 'E.T.' are hits again
JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - When historians look back on the top films at the box office in the summer of 2020, they may feel like they've slipped into a time warp, or maybe "Back to the Future."
Over the second weekend in July, "Empire Strikes Back" - 40 years after it was first released - was again No. 1. "Ghostbusters" claimed the July 4th weekend, 36 years after opening. Over the June 19-21 weekend and 27 years after it last led the box office, "Jurassic Park" again ruled theaters.
In a pandemic that has resurrected all kinds of vintage pastimes, from puzzles to drive-ins,...
