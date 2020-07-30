Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

'Rebuilding Paradise' looks at emotional toll of deadly fire

 
Last updated 8/1/2020 at 2:57pm

In this image released by National Geographic, a home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2018. (Photo by Noah Berger)

DAISY NGUYEN and AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Almost two years since a wildfire swept through his mountain town and virtually wiped it out, Steve "Woody" Culleton got to put the final touches on his new home.

Two redwood trees were planted in the ground, a new lawn and stone patio transformed the once barren yard into a green refuge.

"We're happy," he said. "We're totally home."

The landscaping marked the final chapter of a long ordeal that was captured in "Rebuilding Paradise," a new documentary directed by Ron Howard about the aftermath of the most destructive wi...



