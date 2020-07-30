Britain delays easing of lockdown as virus spread speeds up
Last updated 7/31/2020 at 10:45am
DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put some of the country's next steps out of lockdown on hold Friday with just a few hours' notice, saying the number of new coronavirus cases was on the rise for the first time since May.
The government's top medical adviser warned that it was impossible to fully reopen society without the virus running out of control.
Johnson said statistics showed that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community is likely increasing, with an estimated 4,900 new infections every day, up from 2,000 a day at t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)