Moscow demands that Belarus free 33 detained Russians

VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin demanded Friday that Belarus quickly release 33 Russian private security contractors it detained on terrorism charges, dismissing accusations of plots during the Belarus presidential campaign as bogus.

The allegations represent an unprecedented escalation of tensions between Russia and neighboring Belarus, traditionally close allies, as Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko seeks a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election.

Belarusian officials said the employees of private Russian military contractor Wagner, who were detained Wedne...