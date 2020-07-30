Avoid injury during workouts

FALLBROOK – Any time is a great time to get in shape. When proper form is followed, exercise can be highly effective. However, failing to exercise properly can result in injuries that sidetrack fitness plans.

Exercise is a significant component of a healthy lifestyle. The U.S. Surgeon General, the Institute of Medicine, the American Heart Association, and the American College of Sports Medicine all say that daily physical activity is necessary, but recommendations from these groups vary regarding how much exercise is best.

Harvard Medical School says most people should aim for at least 30...