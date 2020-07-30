Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Roger Boddaert
Special to Village News 

Bulbs flower in the summertime

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 12:01pm

White sea squill is a drought tolerant bulb from the Mediterranean region which adapts well to Southern California landscapes.

When the hot summer months start to ramp up the thermometer out in the garden, nature decides to bring gardeners some exotic bulbous plants that excite their landscape settings, and I say, "Wow, where did that come from?"

Bulbous plants in summer have a specific internal time clock. When the hot months of July, August and September arrive, here they come, and a botanical surprise occurs in the garden when least expected.

I am mesmerized by bulbs from South Africa and the Mediterranean region, and I have been growing, breeding and selecting some of those summer classics here in Fallbrook for...



