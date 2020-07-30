Fifth annual Zero Waste Fair goes virtual

ENCINITAS – The fifth annual Zero Waste Fair hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego and the city of Encinitas will help create a roadmap for people interested in living a waste-free lifestyle. Free online registration is open now at http://www.CleanSD.org for the virtual event set for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required to attend the day’s live interactive webinar and is open to anyone in or outside Encinitas.

“No matter where you live in San Diego County or beyond, everyone is welcome to join us for this unique event that will provide simple and actionable w...