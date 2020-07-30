Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Blood Pressure 101

A yearly physical or even just a normal visit to the doctor can involve having your blood pressure checked. Not everyone understands why or how important this information can be.

Understanding the basics about blood pressure can lead to making better health decisions. The first piece of information to learn is that the top number is called systolic pressure and the bottom number is called diastolic pressure.

When having blood pressure checked, the doctor will put an inflatable cuff around the upper arm. Then they will use a stethoscope to listen to the blood moving through the arteries....