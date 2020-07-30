November, March shutdowns set in CWA's 2020-2021 Aqueduct Operating Plan

The San Diego County Water Authority has an annual Aqueduct Operating Plan, and the SDCWA’s 2020-2021 plan was presented at the Thursday, July 23, CWA board meeting as a non-voting item. The 2020-2021 plan includes shutdowns due to planned maintenance, and Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District turnouts will be impacted by a November shutdown to Pipelines 1 and 2 and a March 2021 shutdown to Pipeline 5.

The shutdown of Pipelines 1 and 2 will allow for the removal of the bulkheads which were installed as part of the relining and other rehabilitation of the...