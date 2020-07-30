Pipeline work to be done at night

FALLBROOK – Contractors for Fallbrook Public Utility District will be doing night construction work for the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project, a local river project.

To minimize traffic impacts, FPUD contractors will be working nights to install the pipeline on South Mission Road between Almond Street and Old Stage Road the week of July 26.

Beginning that Sunday night, the work will run from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Normal day shift hours will resume the following Monday, Aug. 3, one week later. Local water will be coming to Fallbrook taps in early 2022. For more information on...