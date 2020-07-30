SAMI-Aid hosts free webinar on childhood mental health

SAN JOSE – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, disruptions to school schedules and reduction of social interactions, experts have said the mental health of children in the United States is at greater risk than ever before. SAMI-Aid, a patient-focused telemedicine platform and health care concierge company, is hosting a free webinar titled “Childhood Mental Health 101” to aid parents in knowing the signs of mental health issues and identifying resources to help children navigate mental health issues they are experiencing. This webinar is the first in a series to help patients be more infor...