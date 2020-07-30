Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

 
Last updated 7/31/2020 at 10:30am



LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over the criminal case against a British socialite charged with recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse said Friday that her attorneys are not permitted to publicly identify accusers even if they’ve spoken in a public forum.

“Not all accusations or public statements are equal,” U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan wrote in her ruling in the case facing Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Deciding to participate in or contribute to a criminal investigation or prosecution is a far different mat...



