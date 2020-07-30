Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal
Last updated 8/3/2020 at 9:43am
SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge dismissed a legal challenge Monday preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, but immediately imposed another injunction in a different lawsuit.
The new 90-day injunction bars the state from "removing, altering, or dismantling, in any way" the larger-than-life statue or its massive pedestal while the claims in a lawsuit filed by a group of Richmond property owners are litigated.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant wrote that "the public in...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)