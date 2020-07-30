Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal

SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge dismissed a legal challenge Monday preventing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, but immediately imposed another injunction in a different lawsuit.

The new 90-day injunction bars the state from "removing, altering, or dismantling, in any way" the larger-than-life statue or its massive pedestal while the claims in a lawsuit filed by a group of Richmond property owners are litigated.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant wrote that "the public in...