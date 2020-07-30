Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Associated Press 

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

 
Last updated 8/2/2020 at 10:03am

A crowd gathers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Ore. After days of clashes with federal police, the crowd outside of the federal courthouse remained peaceful Thursday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon's largest city and threw bottles towards officers, police said.

Until that point, federal, state and local law enforcement had been seemingly absent from the protests Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The demonstrations - that for weeks ended with tear gas, fireworks shot towards buildings, federal agents on the street and injuries to protesters and officers - have recently ended with chanting and conversations.

Activists and Oregon officials urged people...



