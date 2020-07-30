Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Associated Press 

SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to first splashdown in 45 years

 
Last updated 8/2/2020 at 9:50am

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit headed toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

It will mark the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first return in the gulf. Unlike Florida's Atlantic coast, already feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias, the waves and wind were calm near Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle.

Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken departed the International Space Station on Saturday night, and awoke to a recording of their...



