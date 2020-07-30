Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

 
Last updated 7/31/2020 at 5:20pm

WASHINGTON (AP) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday.

The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on Wednesday to "revise a bile duct stent" at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

The procedure is common and was done to minimize the risk of future infection, according to her doctors, the court said in a statement.

The pr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Rendered 07/31/2020 22:25