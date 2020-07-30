Suspended Arkansas professor indicted on fraud counts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A suspended University of Arkansas professor has been indicted on multiple wire and passport fraud counts.

The 44-count indictment returned Tuesday, July 28, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, accuses Simon Saw-Teong Ang of failing to disclose close ties to the Chinese government and Chinese companies when he obtained federal grants.

The university suspended the 63-year-old electrical engineering professor and removed him as director of the university’s High Density Electronics Center after his May 8 arrest by federal agents. Ang is free on a $200,000 bond. A message...