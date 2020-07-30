Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.

Trump's comments came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China's ByteDance to sell TikTok. There were also reports Friday that software giant Microsoft is in talks to buy the app.

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States," Trump told reporters Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florid...